WATCH: Alligator napping on bridge causes traffic delays

We're used to seeing alligators out and about in Florida, but they're not typically seen sleeping on a bridge.

One gator in Houston, Texas made itself comfortable on the Fred Hartman Bridge on Wednesday causing quite a traffic jam.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office shared photos of the sleepy gator on Facebook.

"Texas Parks and Wildlife has been notified so he (or she) can be safely relocated. In the meantime, it seems to be napping!" the office wrote.

Police and animal control surrounded the gator, but it didn't go without a fight.

Video shows it thrashing and rolling away from the officers. It took six people to wrangle the gator and remove it from the road.

