Washed-out section of U.S. 17-92 in Volusia County forces road closure, detours
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Orange City has washed out, leaving a large hole that has more than doubled in size since early this morning.
Police quickly cordoned off the area to prevent any accidents. What used to be a sidewalk has now collapsed into a 20-foot drop onto the property of Michael Hernandez.
"My whole property is now just diminished," Hernandez told FOX 35 News.
For now, the damaged stretch of 17-92, one of Orange City’s key thoroughfares, will remain closed. Drivers are being advised to use Enterprise Road as a detour until repairs are complete.
