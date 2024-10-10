Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 5:01 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 5:01 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 2:02 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:45 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Washed-out section of U.S. 17-92 in Volusia County forces road closure, detours

By
Published  October 10, 2024 6:58pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

U.S. Highway 17-92 washout in Volusia County

A section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Orange City has washed out, leaving a large hole that has more than doubled in size since early this morning. Police quickly cordoned off the area to prevent any accidents.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Orange City has washed out, leaving a large hole that has more than doubled in size since early this morning. 

Police quickly cordoned off the area to prevent any accidents. What used to be a sidewalk has now collapsed into a 20-foot drop onto the property of Michael Hernandez.

"My whole property is now just diminished," Hernandez told FOX 35 News.

For now, the damaged stretch of 17-92, one of Orange City’s key thoroughfares, will remain closed. Drivers are being advised to use Enterprise Road as a detour until repairs are complete.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: