Where's Zachery Waldo? Florida man left trial for lunch and did not return, court documents say

article

Have you seen Zachery Waldo? The Florida man was on trial this week connected to a 2019 deadly car crash on Christmas Eve in Leesburg, and apparently did not return to court after lunch, according to online court records.

Waldo was on trial and facing charges of DUI and manslaughter after, police say, Waldo's pickup collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Leesburg on Christmas Eve 2021, killing Christopher Smith, his wife, Jessica Smith, and their 13-year-old daughter.

Waldo and a male passenger were also hurt during the crash and taken to the hospital. He was initially booked on several charges and ultimately on trial for three counts of DUI manslaughter.

Online court records said during Tuesday's trial, Waldo went to lunch and did not return. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the judge, though the Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies do not have an "active search" for him, but are using their resources to find him.

The trial continued without Waldo being present and a jury found him guilty on all counts on Wednesday, March 15, according to online records. Waldo's sentencing was deferred, though a date was not listed in online court records.