Warm up on the way in Central Florida as freezing temperatures make its way out

Mother Nature is about to do a wild 180-degree flip for Florida and the southeast United States with a significant warm-up late this week.

After a very cold spell this weekend, beach and golf weather will be much better for the final weekend in January. A large ridge in the Jet Stream develops over the Caribbean and will pump very warm air into Florida, and even some humidity too.

When will the warm air arrive in Florida – and how long will it stick around?

On Wednesday, a warm front moves across the Peninsula and temperatures will rocket into the lower 80s with a blend of clouds and sunshine. Very minimal chance for any pop-up rain showers.

From Thursday through Friday, the sun will help boost daily highs to between 80 and 85 degrees across central and southern Florida. A bit of humidity could add a very slight heat index to the air for the 1st time in 2024. Pretty crazy considering it was so cold with wind chills this weekend.

How warm will it get in Florida?

The average high this weekend is:

Orlando: 72°

Jacksonville: 66°

Tampa: 72°

Miami: 76°

Tallahassee: 65°

The record highs this Friday are:

Orlando Int'l Airport: 86° (1965)

Jacksonville: 82° (2004)

Tampa: 84° (1950)

Miami: 85° (2017)

Tallahassee: 80° (1950)

As you can see from the forecast graphic below, the forecast could challenge record high temps in parts of the Sunshine State. Pretty remarkable after how cold it was.

According to FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergen, there's no chance for significant showers and storms with this warm-up.