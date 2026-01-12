Rep. Randy Fine introduces bill to make Greenland 51st state

The Brief Rep. Randy Fine introduced a bill authorizing President Trump to pursue acquiring Greenland and placing it on a path to becoming the 51st U.S. state. A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation is traveling to Denmark to reaffirm ties and stress respect for Greenland’s self-determination amid rising tensions. Danish and Greenlandic leaders strongly oppose U.S. takeover talk, warning it could fracture NATO and insisting Greenland’s future must be decided by its people.



A House Republican is pushing for Greenland to become the country's 51st state as President Donald Trump publicly pushes for the Danish territory to come under U.S. rule.

Bill introduced to make Greenland 51st state

What they're saying:

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., introduced a bill on Monday aimed at authorizing Trump "to take such steps as may be necessary" to acquire Greenland and set it on the pathway of becoming part of the United States.

"Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—it is a vital national security asset," Congressman Fine said in a statement. "Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security."

A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation is also headed to Copenhagen later this week in an attempt to show unity between the United States and Denmark as Trump continues to threaten to seize Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of the NATO ally .

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is leading the trip of at least nine members of Congress, including Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. The group will be in Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday, according to a congressional aide familiar with the trip's planning. The lawmakers will meet with high-level Danish and Greenlandic government officials and business leaders, according to the aide, granted anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Coons said the delegation wants to send a message that "we understand the value of the partnership we have long had with them, and in no way seek to interfere in their internal discussions about the status of Greenland."

Coons stressed that the United States and Denmark have long been allies, noting that the northern European nation came to the U.S.'s defense in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and have for years worked in tandem on other priorities.

"As long as we have been constructive and respectful allies, the Danes have been open arms with us on security and investment and the region," Coons said, adding: "I think the only thing that has changed is the recent statements by the president and the extent to which it seems to have gone from casual to serious, and I just think it’s important for us to be heard as strongly supporting NATO and our alliance."

​​In addition, Danish and Greenlandic envoys are expected in Washington this week for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Danish prime minister warns US takeover of Greeland would mark the end of NATO

The other side:

Tensions have grown between Washington, Denmark and Greenland this month as Trump and his administration push the issue and the White House considers a range of options, including military force, to acquire the vast Arctic island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an American takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO . On Friday, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and the leaders of the four other parties in the territory's parliament issued a joint statement reiterating that Greenland's future must be decided by its people and emphasizing their "wish that the United States’ contempt for our country ends."

Greenland’s leader also issued another statement on Monday, saying Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and part of NATO through the Realm.

"This means that our security and defense belong within NATO. This is a fundamental and firm line," he said.

"We are a democratic society that makes our own decisions. And our actions are based on international law and the rule of law."

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Dig deeper:

Greenland's strategic location above the Arctic Circle makes it a focal point in global security and trade debates.

The island is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally and a founding member of NATO. It is also home to a large U.S. military base.

The land is rich in valuable rare earth minerals, such as uranium, as well as billions of untapped barrels of oil and a vast supply of natural gas.

And, on a global scale, Greenland will be an increasing focal point through the 21st century, experts say, because of the effect its melting ice will have on sea levels.

How Greenland could become a US state

Big picture view:

The U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to admit new states into the Union.

It typically requires Congress to pass a bill authorizing the new state after a territory is formed, after which that territory must draft a state constitution approved by people who live there.

Congress must then vote again to admit that new state before it's made final with