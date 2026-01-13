Seminole Towne Center redevelopment project to start in spring of 2026, Costco coming in 2027: city officials

The Brief Demolition for the Seminole Towne Center project is expected to begin in Spring 2026. The City of Sanford announced that an Atlanta-based company, Ardent, who purchased 76 acres of the former mall, also purchased the former JCPenny site. Sanford announced that Costco will move into the former Macy's space in 2027.



The Seminole County Towne Center is getting some much-needed upgrades with demotion for the mall's revitalization project slated to begin this spring.

What we know:

Revitalization plans for the Seminole Towne Center are currently underway.

"We're really looking forward to the whole thing making a huge comeback," Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff told FOX 35.

Demolition is scheduled for February, March or April, during which, the mall's anchor stores, Dillard's, Elev8 Fun and Dick's Sporting Goods will remain open for business. Woodruff said these stores won't be impacted by the construction.

The backstory:

The redevelopment is estimated to increase the mall area's value to $500 million, with the addition of top-tier retail, multiple hotels, restaurants, a significant recreation footprint, and a residential component the City has previously approved, the city announced in January 2025.

In March 2025, Atlanta-based The Ardent Companies announced that it purchased 76 acres of the Seminole Town Center site in Sanford. Ardent later purchased the JCPenny site, a Sanford spokesperson confirmed on Jan. 8.

"We're excited about the sale of JCPennys," Woodruff said. "That really gives them (Ardent) control of all the non-performing parts of the mall."

What is the Seminole County Towne Center?

Located at 200 Towne Center Circle in Sanford, the Seminole County Towne Center opened in 1995 and closed in January 2025 to undergo major renovations.

The City of Sanford announced that anchor stores Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's and Elev8 Fun would remain open while the remainder of the mall would close for redevelopment. Though businesses have left the surrounding area, Woodruff said businesses – including Target and new apartment complexes – continue to do well.

What's coming to the Seminole County Towne Center?

On Jan. 8, Sanford confirmed its plans to have Costco in the former Macy's space.

Demolition of the site at the Seminole Towne Center is expected to begin in April of this year, with Costco opening by early 2027.

FOX 35 reported in June that Sanford's new Costco warehouse will be approximately 156,454 square feet and will occupy the space of the former Macy's building and adjacent parking lot. The location will also include a gas station and 847 parking spaces.

What's next:

Woodruff teased upcoming discussions about national retailers and restaurant chains potentially coming to the mall.

"There's a lot of interest from a lot of companies that want to come to this mall based on what they see happening," he said.