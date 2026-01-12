Brevard Zoo releases nearly 20 rehabilitated black bears after record year

The Brief Brevard Zoo is releasing nearly 20 rehabilitated black bears after a record year of rescues. Most cubs arrived orphaned, often after their mothers were killed by vehicles, and were carefully rehabbed to stay wild. By release, bears weigh 100–150 pounds and will return to Florida forests under FWC supervision.



Brevard Zoo is preparing to return nearly 20 rehabilitated black bears to the wild following a record-breaking year that brought more orphaned cubs to the facility than ever before.

Zoo officials said the bears, many of them rescued as tiny cubs, are now healthy enough to be released across forested areas of Florida under the supervision of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The backstory:

The influx of cubs kept zookeepers busy throughout the year. Most arrived alone, without their mothers, often after adult bears were struck and killed by vehicles while crossing roads, zoo staff said.

Caregivers worked to limit human interaction to ensure the bears retained their natural instincts.

"We want to make sure they stay wild," said Lauren Hinson, who helps oversee the rehabilitation program. "That’s the biggest way to help these bears thrive when they go back into the forest."

Among the most challenging cases was a cub weighing just about 2 pounds when it arrived in April, the smallest the zoo has ever rehabilitated. Another was a severely emaciated yearling, described by staff as one of the worst cases they had seen.

By the time of release, the bears typically weigh between 100 and 150 pounds and have outgrown the zoo’s facilities. Wildlife officials will handle the final release process.

Zoo staff said black bear births typically occur in February, with orphaned cubs often beginning to appear by April. After completing this year’s releases, the zoo is already preparing for another busy rehabilitation season in 2026.