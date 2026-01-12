Police stop driver in Altamonte Springs for using remote-controlled license plate cover

The Brief Altamonte Springs police stopped a driver using a remote-controlled device to cover their license plate. Florida law has banned such devices since October 2025, and the driver received a criminal citation. Legal experts warn violators could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.



Police in Altamonte Springs stopped a driver after discovering a remote-controlled device designed to obscure the vehicle’s license plate.

The plate cover is a violation of a Florida law that took effect late last year.

The backstory:

Officers on patrol along Ronald Reagan Boulevard on Jan. 8, 2026, noticed a vehicle traveling with an obscured license plate and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

During the investigation, officers determined the vehicle was equipped with a remote-controlled license plate cover wired inside the car, allowing the driver to conceal the tag at the push of a button.

Florida law prohibits drivers from altering or obscuring license plates. Under Florida Statute 320.262, the use of license plate–obscuring devices became illegal on Oct. 1, 2025.

The driver was issued a criminal citation and given a court date. The device was seized and logged into evidence, police said.

Criminal defense attorney Geoffrey Golub said such devices can prevent law enforcement from identifying vehicles involved in crimes. While some misdemeanor offenses result in a notice to appear rather than an arrest, Golub warned that the charge should not be taken lightly.

"At first blush it might seem like just a ticket, but it’s not," Golub said. "Failing to appear in court can lead to a warrant."

Golub said using an electronic device to cover a license plate can carry penalties of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine, though charges are more likely when the device is used repeatedly or in connection with other crimes.

Police said the law is intended to ensure license plates remain visible, so vehicles can be properly identified.