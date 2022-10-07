Warm days, cooler nights in the 50s and 60s this weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns:

It is another perfect weather day across central Florida. Lots of sunshine, dry skies and light winds continue for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River through late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor.

BEACHES:

The beaches will have beautiful clear skies and light winds. Highs will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Rip current risk remains high. Surf is in the 2-3' range in a mix of swell. Surf temps are in the upper 70s. Don't forget your sunscreen. Identical conditions are expected for the weekend! Enjoy!

THEME PARKS:

If you are heading out to the theme parks, the weather will be great. Sunshine and dry skies prevail with highs in the mid-80s. Pack your hat, sunglasses and plenty of water.

OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook for Central Florida weather looks great. Dry skies and sunshine will continue through at least the start of the weekend. Longer term forecast calls for a few showers around by late weekend into early next week.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is currently tracking tropical depression 13 down in the Southern Caribbean. The system is forecast to become tropical storm JULIA possiby by this afternoon. Could become a hurricane just before landfall in Central America- around Nicaragua late this weekend.

Damaging winds and heavy flooding will result as the system impacts land in the coming days. Outside of this system, the tropics remain quite overall.