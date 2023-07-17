Walmart introduces 'quieter' shopping hours with dim lights, no radio

Walmart is working toward creating a "quieter" environment in its stores this summer.

The company announced it would implement "sensory-friendly" hours to help create a quieter shopping environment for customers who live with sensory disabilities, Walmart said in a news release. That means stores will dim the lights and turn off the radio to help create a more calming environment and prevent "sensory overload," a Walmart in New York wrote on Facebook.

These sensory-friendly hours will occur on Saturdays in July and August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For areas that start school after Labor Day (September 4), the new hours start July 22.

"We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong," Walmart Executive Vice President of General Merchandise Julie Barber said in the news release.

Walmart said these hours can be found in "most" stores.

FOX 35 News is working to get more information about which stores in Florida will adhere to the new "sensory-friendly" hours.