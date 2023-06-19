Walmart to open 3 new health centers in Central Florida

Walmart Health announced it would open three new health centers this month in hopes of "increasing quality and convenient healthcare."

These health centers, which are scheduled to open this week, can be found at select Supercenter locations in Central Florida, the company said. They'll offer services including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, select specialty services and community health.

Patients can visit these Walmart Health Centers seven days a week, with weekend and evening hours available. There will also be telehealth options on Sundays.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Grand Opening of the Walmart Health Center in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 10, 2023. (Courtesy of Walmart)

Two of the new facilities will be located in Orlando, while the third one will be in Kissimmee. The two Orlando locations will be the first to launch on June 20 and 21, while the Kissimmee location will open on June 22.

RELATED STORIES:

Where the new Walmart Health Centers will be located

Here's where the new Walmart Health Centers will be located and when they'll open:

Orlando: 8109 S John Young Pkwy.- Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Orlando: 11242 E Colonial Dr. - Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Kissimmee: 1471-B E Osceola Pkwy. - Thursday, June 22, 2023

Five other Walmart Health Centers are already open in Central Florida:

Sanford: 3647 S. Orlando Dr.

Ocoee: 10490 W. Colonial Dr.

Orlando: 5997 S. Goldenrod Rd.

Winter Garden: 16313 New Independence Pkwy.

Kissimmee: 904 B Cypress Pkwy.

Grand Opening of the Walmart Health Center in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 10, 2023. (Courtesy of Walmart)

What services Walmart Health covers

Walmart Health covers the following services, according to its website:

Medical

Annual checkup

Medicare wellness visit

Sports, school or camp physical

Well-woman visit

Back pain

Medication refill

Chronic care management

Pre-employment physical

TB screening

Allergy symptoms

Birth control

Hypertension

Cold or flu

UTI

Rash

Stomach pain

Headaches

Cuts

Fever

Injury

Flu shots and immunizations

X-Ray

Labs including A1C, lipid test, pregancy test, strep throat, flu test, drug screenings

Dental

Adult new patient exams

Youth new patient exams

Adult cleaning

Youth cleaning

6-month check-up

Problem exam

Fillings

Root canals

Extractions

Gum therapy and treatment

Crowns and bridges

In-office teeth whitening

Sealants

Panoramic X-rays

Fluoride treatment

Behavioral health

Behavioral health services are only offered to patients 18 and up:

Individual counseling

Family counseling

Group counseling

Anxiety

Depression

Alcohol Use

Weight loss

Stress

ADHD

Relationships

According to Walmart Health's website, they accept many major insurance plans. Appointments are not required, but are encouraged to offset extended wait-times. Walk-ins are not guaranteed.