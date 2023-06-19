Walmart to open 3 new health centers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walmart Health announced it would open three new health centers this month in hopes of "increasing quality and convenient healthcare."
These health centers, which are scheduled to open this week, can be found at select Supercenter locations in Central Florida, the company said. They'll offer services including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, select specialty services and community health.
Patients can visit these Walmart Health Centers seven days a week, with weekend and evening hours available. There will also be telehealth options on Sundays.
Grand Opening of the Walmart Health Center in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 10, 2023. (Courtesy of Walmart)
Two of the new facilities will be located in Orlando, while the third one will be in Kissimmee. The two Orlando locations will be the first to launch on June 20 and 21, while the Kissimmee location will open on June 22.
Where the new Walmart Health Centers will be located
Here's where the new Walmart Health Centers will be located and when they'll open:
- Orlando: 8109 S John Young Pkwy.- Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Orlando: 11242 E Colonial Dr. - Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Kissimmee: 1471-B E Osceola Pkwy. - Thursday, June 22, 2023
Five other Walmart Health Centers are already open in Central Florida:
- Sanford: 3647 S. Orlando Dr.
- Ocoee: 10490 W. Colonial Dr.
- Orlando: 5997 S. Goldenrod Rd.
- Winter Garden: 16313 New Independence Pkwy.
- Kissimmee: 904 B Cypress Pkwy.
What services Walmart Health covers
Walmart Health covers the following services, according to its website:
Medical
- Annual checkup
- Medicare wellness visit
- Sports, school or camp physical
- Well-woman visit
- Back pain
- Medication refill
- Chronic care management
- Pre-employment physical
- TB screening
- Allergy symptoms
- Birth control
- Hypertension
- Cold or flu
- UTI
- Rash
- Stomach pain
- Headaches
- Cuts
- Fever
- Injury
- Flu shots and immunizations
- X-Ray
- Labs including A1C, lipid test, pregancy test, strep throat, flu test, drug screenings
Dental
- Adult new patient exams
- Youth new patient exams
- Adult cleaning
- Youth cleaning
- 6-month check-up
- Problem exam
- Fillings
- Root canals
- Extractions
- Gum therapy and treatment
- Crowns and bridges
- In-office teeth whitening
- Sealants
- Panoramic X-rays
- Fluoride treatment
Behavioral health
Behavioral health services are only offered to patients 18 and up:
- Individual counseling
- Family counseling
- Group counseling
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Alcohol Use
- Weight loss
- Stress
- ADHD
- Relationships
According to Walmart Health's website, they accept many major insurance plans. Appointments are not required, but are encouraged to offset extended wait-times. Walk-ins are not guaranteed.