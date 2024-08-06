Walmart liquor thieves wanted in Clermont, police say

Stream FOX 35:

Police in Clermont are searching for two women who allegedly stole multiple bottles of liquor from Walmart last month.

The alleged theft happened July 28 just before 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 1450 Johns Lake Road. Police said the two women were spotted on surveillance footage walking into the store, grabbing multiple bottles of liquor and driving off in a black Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Clark at 352-536-8405 or Crimeline.

