Walmart liquor thieves wanted in Clermont, police say

Published  August 6, 2024 3:46pm EDT
Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. - Police in Clermont are searching for two women who allegedly stole multiple bottles of liquor from Walmart last month. 

The alleged theft happened July 28 just before 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 1450 Johns Lake Road. Police said the two women were spotted on surveillance footage walking into the store, grabbing multiple bottles of liquor and driving off in a black Chevy Equinox. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Clark at 352-536-8405 or Crimeline. 

