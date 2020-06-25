Wahlburgers closing Downtown Orlando location

article

Wahlburgers Downtown Orlando served its final burger on Thursday. The store announced it would be closing in a tweet.

Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Wahlburgers Downtown Orlando opened at the corner of Church Street and Orange Avenue in 2016 to much fanfare, with a VIP event attended by both Mark and Paul.

"It has been a true joy being part of this incredible community. We hope to see you at another Wahlburgers soon," the restaurant said in the tweet.

The Wahlbergs joined with well-known Central Florida restaurateur Manny Garcia and his funding partners to make the Downtown Orlando location a reality. In 2017, a second location opened at the Waterford Lakes Town Center shopping district on Alafaya Trail under franchisee Gina Buell.

While the downtown location is closing, the Waterford Lakes restaurant, located at 749 N. Alafaya Trail, remains open.