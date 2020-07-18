Wahlburgers closes last Orlando location in Waterford Lakes
ORLANDO, Fla. - After only 3 years in business, the Waterford Lakes Wahlburgers location has closed in Central Florida permanently -- less than a month after its downtown Orlando location shut its doors.
The restaurant took to Facebook to announce that they had flipped their last burger.
The Waterford Lakes location closed last month due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Orlando but implied that it was only temporary.
"In an abundance of caution and due to the spike in COVID in Orlando, Wahlburgers Waterford Lakes is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitation. Keep watching right here on Facebook for a re-opening date. We look forward to serving you again soon."
Wahlburgers shut down their downtown Orlando location in June.
"It has been a true joy being part of this incredible community. We hope to see you at another Wahlburgers soon," the restaurant said in the tweet.
Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.
Wahlburgers downtown Orlando opened at the corner of Church Street and Orange Avenue in 2016 to much fanfare, with a VIP event attended by both Mark and Paul. In 2017, a second location opened at the Waterford Lakes Town Center shopping district.
The Waterford Lakes Wahlburgers was the last location in Florida. However, the company’s website lists one as coming soon to Key West.