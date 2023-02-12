Vote: Who do you think will be this year's Super Bowl MVP?

For the first time in NFL history, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.

Mahomes can become the first two-time winner if he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. Hurts aims to become the fourth Black QB to win the Super Bowl, joining Williams, Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

Who do you believe will be crowned the Super Bowl LVII MVP?

Cast your vote in our Twitter poll below:

When does Super Bowl LVII start?

Pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. MST.

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII?

The game will be aired live on FOX. It will be streamed on FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports app, and in the NFL+ app.

FOX Deportes will carry the Spanish-language telecast of the game.

The Associated Press and the FOX 10 Staff contributed to this article.