Volusia sheriff highlights ‘Move Over Law’ after deputy clipped by van

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said an incident this past weekend highlights the importance of the newly-instated Move Over Law.

On Saturday, a deputy was speaking with a driver on the side of the road in DeLand when a van clipped him as it passed by. "I just got hit by a car!" the deputy can be heard saying on body camera footage.

After catching his bearings, he was able to catch up with the suspect and pull him over. Chitwood said he was grateful he had the wherewithal to pursue the suspect.

The footage also shows the moments the van driver was pulled over, seemingly unaware he had struck anything. "I hit you?’ the man asked. He was issued several citations and released.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked out and released.

"Another six inches over, and we're having a different discussion, the sheriff said. "I don't understand it because you could see those lights from a half a mile away."

Chitwood urges people to follow the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over when a vehicle is on the side of the road. When switching lanes isn’t possible or safe, drivers must slow down to 20 miles under the speed limit.

"If not, we are absolutely going to pull you over, and you're going to get a ticket," he said. "In some cases, you might get locked up in the process."



