Volusia school board to hold emergency meeting on face masks

The Volusia County School Board will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the future of face masks for students.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 6 p.m. at the DeLand Administrative Complex at 200 North Clara Avenue in DeLand.

The public is invited to attend.

The school board recently approved a mask mandate following a lengthy meeting in which parents for both sides of the issue aired out their grievances.

The mandate is scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day, and continue through Friday, Oct. 15.

RELATED: Ron DeSantis appeals ruling on Florida's ban of mask mandates in schools

Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back with an appeal against a recent ruling that allows schools to implement mask mandates for students.

So far, 14 school districts statewide have implemented a mask mandate. That includes Orange, Brevard, Volusia, and Alachua counties.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on school mask mandates.