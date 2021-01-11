Expand / Collapse search

Volusia County school board member learns he got Moderna vaccine during clinical trials

A school board member in Volusia County volunteered when scientists were calling on participants to help find a coronavirus vaccine last year. Carl Persis was recently contacted by Accel Research in DeLand and informed that he received the real vaccine and not a placebo.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County School Board member learned he got the Moderna vaccine after participating in clinical trials in the fall to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carl Persis said when he learned about the trials happening at Accel Research in DeLand, he became interested and signed up.

"I wanted to help our country. I wanted to help get us a vaccine as soon as possible," he said.

He said he was surprised at how quickly he became a part of the study. 

"I said, 'Count me in,' and they said, 'Alright, roll up your sleeve' and I was like, 'Whoa, I didn't know I was going to get the first dose like right now' and they said, 'Yeah, right now," he said.

He said it was a blind study, meaning participants didn’t know if they got an active vaccine or a placebo vaccine. Sunday, he learned he got the Moderna vaccine.

"You had the active vaccine, and I said, 'I did?' and they said, 'Yes,'" he said.

Doctors then gave him a vaccine card. Looking back, he calls it a seamless experience.

He reported no symptoms from the first dose, though he was a little achy after the second dose.

"The second dosage, my arm hurt. I had a little fever, like 99.2, muscle aches, but they only lasted one day," he said.

He hopes sharing his experience encourages others to get vaccinated. 

"If I can get it, then anybody can get it," he said.