Volusia County sheriff's detectives trying to close 22-year-old cold case

Terrell Barkley was gunned down 22 years ago. His family and members of Volusia County law enforcement have re-dedicated their efforts to finding the person or people who killed him.

"It brings back memories. Just like yesterday. Today feels just like yesterday when it happened. My whole heart just shattered, shattered," said Barkley’s mother, Louease May.

May said at the time, deputies wouldn't let her get too close to the crime scene.

"Oh lord, it was like people everywhere, sheriffs everywhere, but they didn't let me come through to look at him."

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Barkley, who was a father, may have been killed because of money.

"He was found murdered in a vehicle on the 1300 block of South Adelle Street. The investigation showed he was out gambling, he may have won money and because of that win, he was murdered and robbed."

MORE STORIES:

Chitwood said they now have fresh eyes and more incentive for cracking this case.

"With new technology, with a new group of investigators and a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible."

Barkley's loved ones said they were certain there were people in the community that knew who killed Barkley. Joyce Cusack, a former state representative, said that after more than two decades, it was time they stepped forward.

"Make no mistake, there's a whole lot of people walking these streets know exactly what happened to Terrell Barkley. We, as citizens, we have to be vigilant."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: