Volusia deputies searching for burglar who broke into victim’s home as she slept

Volusia Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the suspect, who is going house by house, breaking into cars and homes. It happened on Sylvia Drive, Armadillo Drive, and Applegate Terrace.

One woman reported she was sleeping in bed when she woke up and discovered someone had broken into her house, stolen cash, and ransacked her car, deputies say. So far, a handgun, $400 in cash, and AirPods were reported stolen.

Wearing a hood, mask, and gloves, the suspect was caught on camera as he broke into a home.

"Whenever, in law enforcement, you get an occupied dwelling burglary at nighttime, it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up," said Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

He spoke with FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns and said he was concerned after his agency received six different reports of break-ins.

"We saw somebody trying to break into our vehicle, and that's kind of disturbing; you're not expecting that, especially in our neighborhood. It's pretty quiet normally," said Kristine Hager.

She saw the suspect try and break into her car that was sitting in her driveway.

"It's just a risk to anybody who lives around this area. You get scared," said Eduardo Rivera.

He said he and his family woke up to someone who had tripped their home security camera. He turned on the front door light and saw the suspect run away from his home.

"We really want the public to take a good look at this video, and if they see something, they need to say something because we really can't have this; it's really a good neighborhood," Sheriff Chitwood said.

Right now, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5000 reward for anyone who can provide information that could lead to an arrest. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.