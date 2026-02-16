Minor arrested after vehicles, homes found with bullet holes in Apopka housing complex, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - One person was arrested after police reported that multiple homes and vehicles were shot at in an Apopka housing complex.
What we know:
The Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting without injury call at a townhome complex on Harrier Court, around 11 a.m. on Feb. 13. Officers found multiple bullet holes in unoccupied vehicles and homes in the area, the department reported.
No injuries were reported. Police believe this incident to be isolated.
Police arrested a minor – whose age has not been disclosed – on the scene.
What's next:
The investigation remains open and ongoing, police reported.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Apopka Police Department.