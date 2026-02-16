Minor arrested after vehicles, homes found with bullet holes in Apopka housing complex, police say

The Brief Multiple unoccupied cars and homes were shot at an Apopka townhome complex. Police arrested one person in connection to the incident. No injuries were reported.



One person was arrested after police reported that multiple homes and vehicles were shot at in an Apopka housing complex.

What we know:

The Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting without injury call at a townhome complex on Harrier Court, around 11 a.m. on Feb. 13. Officers found multiple bullet holes in unoccupied vehicles and homes in the area, the department reported.

No injuries were reported. Police believe this incident to be isolated.

Police arrested a minor – whose age has not been disclosed – on the scene.

What's next:

The investigation remains open and ongoing, police reported.