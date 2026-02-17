Embry-Riddle University placed on lockdown after reported threat that drew heavy police presence

The Brief Deputies and Daytona Beach police responded to an active shooter threat at Embry-Riddle University. Students are being safely escorted to their residences after a threat call at 8:40 p.m. No active threat was confirmed; the public is urged to avoid the area during the investigation.



Volusia County sheriff's deputies were assisting the Daytona Beach Police Department in response to an active shooter threat at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Units were on scene escorting students safely to their residences.

The backstory:

A threat call was received around 8:40 p.m. Students reported receiving notifications which read "Possible active threat reported in the Student Union. Stay away from the area. Run, Hide, Fight."

A FOX 35 News crew observed multiple law enforcement officers blocking entrances to the campus, including access points near the Mori Hosseini Student Union, where authorities said police activity was centered. Patrol vehicles with flashing lights were stationed around the campus, including near the ICI Center arena.

No active threat has been confirmed.

"Officers, along with surrounding law enforcement agencies, are on scene actively investigating the incident," the Daytona Beach Police Department said. "Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with established safety protocols, the university has been placed on lockdown."

Students were instructed to remain in their dorms or other safe locations. One student, who asked not to be identified, said he had been monitoring police scanner traffic as the response grew.

"I’m worried for the people that are on campus right now," he said. "I’m thankfully not on campus myself, and I hope everyone’s okay."

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.