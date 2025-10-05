Volusia deputies hospitalized in crash following traffic stop, officials say

The Brief The crash happened near the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Forest Edge Drive. The deputies were taken to the hospital and said to be alert and conscious, according to officials.



Two deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office are now recovering after crashing into each other while conducting a traffic stop for a domestic violence incident, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Forest Edge Drive.

Officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic violence incident and located the suspect's vehicle in the area before conducting a traffic stop. The suspect fled from deputies before he was later taken into custody, according to officials.

The deputies were transported to the hospital and were said to be conscious and alert.