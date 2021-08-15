Volusia County students to begin school year on Monday: What to know

With much of Central Florida already back in class, it is now Volusia County's turn to return to school.

Many students and teachers will be back in Volusia County schools starting Monday but not all of them. Some students may be opting for online learning as well.

Volusia County gave them that option and even extended the sign-up period for students to enroll in online learning. That window has since closed.

Due to COVID-19, all adults, including workers, parents, and visitors, must wear masks indoors at schools. That rule will be in effect for 30 days from Monday. Masks remain optional for students.

"My children were in person all last year. I personally believe that you receive the best instruction by being in person with a teacher," one parent told FOX 35.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is also reminding drivers to remain vigilant. Starting Monday, when in a school zone, look out for students who may be walking along. Deputies will keep a sharp eye on the roads, monitoring all conditions and road safety.

Meanwhile, Orange County says after one week of class, less than one percent of students have tested positive for COVID-19. The school district hopes to keep curbing cases in class by making it even easier to find. Starting Monday, parents and students will be able to get a free COVID-19 test at a different school each day.

