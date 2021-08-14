Orange County Public Schools offering COVID testing at different schools starting Monday

article

Orange County Public Schools says after one week of classes, less than 1% of students tested positive for coronavirus and a little over 1% of staff tested positive for COVID.

The school district hopes to keep on curbing cases in classrooms across the county.

Now, the district is making getting a coronavirus test easier and more accessible to students, staff and their families.

Starting Monday, parents and students will be able to get a free COVID test at a different school each day.

Orange County parent Judi Hayes got the call no parent wants to hear.

"We got the call from school, a child in one of your child's classes has tested positive. Your child was exposed," she said.

But, she said she feels better knowing her eighth-grader was wearing an N95 mask to school and is vaccinated.

"It's not that easy to schedule a test these days," Hayes said. "The pharmacies are all booked days in advance, so if you don't know where to go, it's difficult."

Hayes said she was able to get her child tested on Saturday.

List of schools offering free COVID-19 testing:

Monday - Catalina Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)2448 29th Street, Orlando, FL 32805

Tuesday- Avalon Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)13500 Tanja King Blvd., Orlando, FL 32828

Wednesday – Lakeville Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)2015 Lakeville Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Thursday – Winegard Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)7055 Winegard Road, Orlando, FL 32809

Friday – WestPointe Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)7525 Westpointe Blvd., Orlando, FL 32835

Saturday – Union Park Elementary 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (open to community members)1600 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32825

Sunday – Rosemont Elementary 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (open to community members)4650 Point Look Out Road, Orlando, FL 32808

Know before you go:

No appointment needed

Weekday events are open to OCPS students, parents, staff

Saturday & Sunday dates are open to community members

Parent/guardian consent is required

No criteria for testing

No cost

ID required

According to the Orange County Public Schools COVID dashboard, there are 561 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district.

Officials said 252 are employees, 305 are students and four are visitors.

To put that in perspective, there are 206,000 students in the school district, along with 25,000 staff members.

The dashboard also says there are 216 active quarantines from the virus.

Hayes said when she got the call from her child's school on Friday she was told to wait to hear from the health department to learn if her son needs to quarantine.

But now, she's in limbo as to whether to keep her child home until getting the COVID test results.

"We don't know yet whether he tested positive, but my inclination would be [to] keep him at home, but I know not every parent is going to do that," Hayes said.

If a student is considered to be exposed to coronavirus by the county's department of health, they can return to school after a 10-day quarantine.