Volusia County Sheriff's Office opens new training facility

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that they are opening a brand-new training facility.

The class of 2021 recruits took their seats in their new classrooms on Wednesday.

The new facility includes state-of-the-art training simulations that let deputy recruits work with real-life situations.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that the project has been in the making for two years.

MORE NEWS: Police investigating after 3 bodies found inside Orlando residence

"You have one chance to train someone correctly. One chance to build a culture of your organization," he said. "We can't rely on somebody else to train in the culture and the way we want things done and that was the impetus to getting this done."

There is still some construction that needs to be completed around the new facility but classes will resume inside the training center.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.