Police investigating after 3 bodies found inside Orlando residence

Police said that three people were found dead inside an Orlando residence on Wednesday.

The Orlando Police Department said that they responded to the 1100th block of West South Street on Wednesday morning.

They said that a landlord there discovered two adult males and one adult female dead inside the residence. They also noted that there was a generator found inside.

"Our detectives have not found any preliminary indications of foul play at this time, and the investigation the Medical Examiner's Office conducts will be very important in determining what happened here," police said.

The investigation is active, check back for updates.