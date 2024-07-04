Volusia County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of burglarizing restaurant
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with identifying a man.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify this man who burglarized Taquería Los Consentidos On June 15. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office)
Volusia County deputies are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a restaurant in the middle of the night.
The man is accused of burglarizing Taquería Los Consentodos on 303 N. Center St., Pierson at 1 a.m. on June 15.
He appears to have a distinct neck tattoo in a photo that the sheriff's office recently released.
Anyone with information about the alleged crime or suspect is asked to contact Detective Campbell at 386-795-4652.