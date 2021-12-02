Volusia County School District investigating social media bullying

The Volusia County School District is investigating a social media page that some say was meant to target and bully students.

The district says it found out about the Instagram page "@cudas.caught.lacking" on Wednesday and immediately reported it. The account is currently suspended.

"They made this account not thinking much was going to come from it. They made this account not thinking the school would catch on to it," New Smyrna Beach sophomore Makalynn Leonard told FOX 35 News.

"All of the students who’ve been in the pictures and have taken the pictures, were all part of it. So at this time, there are no claims of bullying or harassment," Volusia County School District spokesperson Kelly Schulz said.

It’s a little confusing. The burner account had a set or original posts that were taken down. While the school is investigating the second group of pictures, which were posted Wednesday morning to Instagram.

The district tells FOX 35 News that they weren’t aware of the original page prior to the interview on Thursday.

Leonard believed the first posts were meant to embarrass and demean students.She says one picture showed a students pulling up her pants with the caption, "let it breathe." Another post was targeting a student with autism.

"I know for a fact there were kids on that account that I know personally that were upset being posted on it, and the captions that were posted with it," Leonard said.

"We live in this world today, where a majority of our children have cell phones, and they have access to social media. You have to be very careful with what you post on there. This information a lot of times can live on forever," Schulz said.

Two students have been identified as the site’s creators. This is still an active investigation.

