Volusia County school board to ask for more school resource deputies

The Volusia County school board plans to ask the county council for more school resource deputies at Tuesday’s meeting.

The agenda states they are set to request seven new school resource deputies for the seven middle schools without them. This comes as the area’s schools deal with more student incidents than desired. The most common incidents involve drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and physical altercations.

"Safety and security is of the highest priority to VCS and our schools, and this is one more measure that reinforces safety in order to allow high-quality learning to continue undisrupted every day." district spokesperson Danielle Johnson said.

According to Johnson, between August 14th and October 6th, there were a total of 257 calls for law enforcement response to the following campuses:

Creekside Middle - 36

Deltona Middle - 41

Galaxy Middle - 17

Heritage Middle - 58

Holly Hill School - 43

Silver Sands Middle - 39

Southwestern Middle - 23

There were additional calls for response to the school zones. FOX 35 spoke with dozens of parents in line to pick their students up from Deltona Middle School on Thursday. Each of them was in favor of additional deputy presence, citing the need to be more proactive when it comes to crimes and or danger.

"When I leave my kid with anybody, [safety is] my number one priority," said Britta Adfel, the mother of a Deltona Middle 6th and a 7th grader. "I would love a change. More eyes on the students."

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.



