Middle school student overdoses at Florida school; 2 caregivers arrested: Deputies

Two Florida caregivers are accused of allowing a child to come into contact with an opioid – leading to the child's overdose.

Now, the pair is facing three charges of child neglect – due to having two other children in the home as well – after a girl ingested the drug at school, the Charlotte County Sheriff's office says.

What we know:

Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's office responded to L.A. Ainger Middle School in Rotonda West on reports of a student not breathing.

The student was unresponsive as a school nurse was performing CPR. The deputies suspected the child may be suffering from the effects of an overdose and administered one dose of Narcan, which was successful, the sheriff's office said.

The student – whose age has not been released – was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, deputies learned the student came into contact with fentanyl, which was in a small container in their home that the child brought to school, the sheriff's office said.

The girl found the container in the bathroom sink, took it to school and ingested a small amount in the school bathroom, deputies said. The effects were near-immediate as the student barely returned to class before gaining consciousness, the sheriff's office said.

Joshua Sanders, 40, and Courtney Delaney, 34, were arrested and facing three counts of child neglect – one with bodily harm and two without bodily harm, due to two other children living in the home, the sheriff's office said.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell released a statement saying circumstances could have ended differently if not for the quick thinking and fast actions of the school staff.

""First and most importantly, I am glad to hear that the student will make a full recovery. This could have ended very, very differently if not for the fast actions taken by the school nurse and other staff, as well as my deputies. It is inexcusable and unforgivable that this child was able to access this poison so easily, and that’s why these arrests were made. I thank God that we were able to intervene before something even worse happened."

FOX 35 has reached out to Charlotte County Public Schools for a statement.