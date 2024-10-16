Volusia County residents demand halt on new development, citing flood concerns

Stop the building.

That was the plea from residents across Volusia County, as they urged a halt on new construction projects. They argue that ongoing development is worsening flood problems throughout the area.

In Shadow Oaks Lane, frustration runs high. A sign announcing new development stands on a lot submerged under several feet of water after Hurricane Milton — a sight many residents call ironic, but not in a humorous way.

"It stayed like that for several days," said John Tarr, a Shadow Oaks Lane resident. "The road we’re standing on right now was flooded up to the bumper of my truck."

Tarr, a 10-year resident, believes the surge in development has led to increased runoff during storms, clogging drains and causing flooding. He argues that the county should reject new building projects until the drainage system is upgraded.

"They’re adding more development in areas where the drainage system can’t handle the runoff," he said.

Tarr’s concerns were echoed by others during meetings held across Volusia County on Tuesday night.

"If we clean up this time, what is going to prevent this from happening over and over?" one resident asked.

"Stop building!" another person declared to applause. "Keep the trees!"

Residents are calling on county leaders to prioritize the concerns of those who already live in the area over potential new residents, urging officials to consider a temporary moratorium on new construction.

"It's time to stop development until we get answers or new infrastructure," Tarr added. "We need a way to prevent flooding that doesn’t harm neighbors or the ecosystem."

