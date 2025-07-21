Volusia County residents demand action after crashes at 'extremely dangerous' curve

The Brief Volusia County residents say dangerous speeding near a sharp curve is putting lives and homes at risk. Officials are planning safety upgrades, but locals fear it won’t be enough. A proposed subdivision may add more traffic to an already hazardous road.



Neighbors living near a sharp curve near New Smyrna Beach say they’ve had enough of speeding drivers and frequent crashes, some of which have ended up in their yards.

What we know:

Residents near a sharp curve along S. Glencoe Rd. in Volusia County say speeding drivers and recurring crashes have created a serious safety hazard.

The road’s worn-down center striping and tight turn have contributed to numerous incidents, including vehicles careening into private property. Volusia County officials have proposed new safety measures in response to growing concerns.

The backstory:

Longtime neighbors say the problem has escalated over the years, with larger trucks and faster-moving traffic replacing what used to be a quieter, safer road. Some, like Rick Handon, have suffered repeated property damage, while others, such as Cindy Harris, have had to change daily routines due to the danger.

What they're saying:

Rick Handon has lived at this corner for five years, and he said he has run out of fingers to count on for how many crashes he's seen in this spot. A few of them have been straight into his property

"It's a major problem," he said.

Cindy Harris grew up in this area, and used to jog this route every day. She said over the years, she’s watched the traffic and the number of big trucks taking up both lanes increase. She has also watched the number of speeding drivers pick up, and she’s watched the crashes that come along with all that.

"It's very dangerous, extremely dangerous," she said. "I would never jog it or walk it now, too much traffic."

Their concerns are not falling on deaf ears. Volusia County Public Works met up with some of the neighbors, and discussed improvements.

"We have asked for help before in this, and their solution was to put two new signs down there. Well, that didn’t help," said Handon.

"I personally talked with several deputies about, could you patrol here please and just keep the traffic down or at least slower," Harris said.

The county tells FOX 35 News that it plans to add in extra signage, some new lights, and rumble strips.

"Rumble strips might slow some down, but it's not going to prevent them from going into my house if they don't make that turn," Handon said. "So I still would like more done at that curve to block people from being able to come into my yard."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS