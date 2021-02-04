Volusia County parents to decide child's learning option by Friday

The clock is ticking for Volusia County parents to decide how they want their children to attend school. The deadline is Friday.

Parents must choose if they want their students to remain in their learning option – whether it’s online or in-person. Once that decision is made, it will be locked in for the next four months until the end of the school year.

The CDC now says all schools should be open even if all teachers are not vaccinated. It’s a touchy subject since back in December, the CDC labeled teachers as essential workers and part of the second priority group for COVID-19 vaccination guidance.

Yet Governor Ron DeSantis said teachers would have to wait.

"We are not going to put young healthy workers ahead of our elderly population."

Elizabeth Albert, president of the Volusia County Educators Association, says she worries about the health and safety of teachers in the classroom.

"If you’re a teacher, you’re there every day then you go home to your family, you have children in the public schools; they go out and come back in, interact with their own family, it’s a spider's web of connection if you will."

But CDC's director Rochelle Walensky insists not everyone needs the shot.

"Safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely."

