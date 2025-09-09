Volusia County mom charged after children found in roach-infested, unsafe home: Deputies

The Brief Deputies say a Volusia County mother was arrested after her children were found living in a cockroach-infested home with lice and mold. Investigators said the children’s bedroom had dirty sheets, infested walls and a clogged sink, while their mother worried more about her career than their health. DCF removed the children from the home, and Jaqueline Daniel was charged with child neglect.



Deputies arrested a Volusia County woman after investigators said they found her children living in deplorable conditions, including a cockroach infestation, mold and lice.

What we know:

Deputies in Volusia County arrested 43-year-old Jaqueline Daniel after finding her children living in what investigators described as hazardous conditions.

An arrest report detailed cockroach infestations throughout the home, mold and dirt on the walls, and lice crawling in the children’s hair.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The Florida Department of Children and Families placed the children in temporary custody, and they were taken to Fish Memorial Hospital for treatment. Daniel was charged with child neglect and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long the children were living in these conditions or whether neighbors or other agencies had raised concerns prior to the arrest. It is also unclear how many children were removed from the home or what their long-term placement will be.

The backstory:

Deputies said the home was filled with trash and debris. One bedroom was locked, another was piled with junk and cockroaches, and the children’s bathroom sink was clogged with brown water and foam.

Daniel admitted to deputies that her daughter’s hair was not combed because she did not help her, according to an arrest report. The report also noted that Daniel expressed concern about how going to jail could affect her massage therapy license.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS