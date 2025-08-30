Man shot in neck in Volusia County; shooter identified as coworker on the run: Deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) is investigating after a man was shot in the neck while in his car on Friday. Deputies are still searching for the suspect, who they believe is the man's coworker.
What we know:
Deputies with the VSO responded to a shooting around 6:20 p.m. on Friday at a car outside 653 Glenhaven Ave.
When officials arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his neck. Deputies said the man was conscious and alert in the driver's seat of a minivan parked in the driveway.
The deputy held pressure on the wound until additional units and EMS arrived.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where officials said he was in serious but stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation identified the shooting suspect as a coworker who walked up to the vehicle, shot the victim and ran away.
However, the alleged shooter has not yet been located.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The man shot and the alleged shooter have not yet been identified.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO).