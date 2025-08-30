Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in neck in Volusia County; shooter identified as coworker on the run: Deputies

Published  August 30, 2025 12:04pm EDT
The Brief

    • A shooting took place on Friday night inside a car in Volusia County.
    • Officials say a man was shot in the neck while he was sitting in the driver's seat of the car.
    • Investigators are searching for the alleged shooter, who they believe is the man's coworker.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) is investigating after a man was shot in the neck while in his car on Friday. Deputies are still searching for the suspect, who they believe is the man's coworker. 

What we know:

Deputies with the VSO responded to a shooting around 6:20 p.m. on Friday at a car outside 653 Glenhaven Ave. 

When officials arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his neck. Deputies said the man was conscious and alert in the driver's seat of a minivan parked in the driveway.

The deputy held pressure on the wound until additional units and EMS arrived.

(Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The man was taken to an area hospital, where officials said he was in serious but stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation identified the shooting suspect as a coworker who walked up to the vehicle, shot the victim and ran away. 

However, the alleged shooter has not yet been located.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The man shot and the alleged shooter have not yet been identified. 

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO). 

