Man shot in neck in Volusia County; shooter identified as coworker on the run: Deputies

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) is investigating after a man was shot in the neck while in his car on Friday. Deputies are still searching for the suspect, who they believe is the man's coworker.

What we know:

Deputies with the VSO responded to a shooting around 6:20 p.m. on Friday at a car outside 653 Glenhaven Ave.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his neck. Deputies said the man was conscious and alert in the driver's seat of a minivan parked in the driveway.

The deputy held pressure on the wound until additional units and EMS arrived.

(Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The man was taken to an area hospital, where officials said he was in serious but stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation identified the shooting suspect as a coworker who walked up to the vehicle, shot the victim and ran away.

However, the alleged shooter has not yet been located.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The man shot and the alleged shooter have not yet been identified.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.