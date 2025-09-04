Volusia County man shoots at woman who went to wrong house, faces attempted murder charge, police say

The Brief A Volusia County man was charged with attempted felony murder after attacking a woman who mistakenly walked up his driveway and firing at her car as she fled. Deputies say Roman Rawicki admitted to shooting but claimed fear for his family’s safety.



A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he attacked a woman who accidentally walked up his driveway and then opened fire on her and another person as they fled in a vehicle, according to Palm Bay Police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting incident on Aug. 31, 2025, at the residence of Roman Rawicki, according to an arrest report. Investigators said the victim, identified as TP, mistakenly arrived at Rawicki’s home while trying to follow a friend to a nearby residence.

As TP approached the driveway, Rawicki allegedly attacked her, twisting her arm behind her back and refusing to let go. TP was able to call her friend WP, who rushed over to help. Rawicki then threw TP to the ground, went inside his home, and returned with a firearm, police said.

He fired multiple rounds toward TP and WP as they got into a vehicle, striking it several times and leaving bullet holes and a flat tire. Investigators recovered 17 shell casings in the roadway outside Rawicki’s home.

TP sustained bruises to her wrist and arm, and her bracelet was broken during the altercation. Damage to the vehicle was estimated to exceed $1,000, police said.

In a post-Miranda statement, Rawicki told officers he believed the woman was a prostitute and said he feared for his family’s safety. However, police said home security video showed TP approaching the property in a non-threatening manner.

Rawicki also called 911 after the shooting, acknowledging that he was the shooter and noting that a "no soliciting" sign was posted at his home. He admitted that TP had arrived at his house by mistake.

Rawicki was charged with attempted felony murder, false imprisonment, criminal mischief over $1,000, discharging a firearm on residential property, and battery.