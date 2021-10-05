Volusia County looking into technology to help seagrass growth

article

At Tuesday's county council meeting, council members have presented a method that could help with the alarming death rate of Florida manatees.

Biorock Technology pitched the idea of installing metal fence-like structures, fueled by electric stimulation that the company says promote the growth of things like seagrass.

The company’s president proposed a pilot program at Oak Hill Fish Camp in the southern tip of the county to see if it could work here.

Council members all agree something needs to be done in the lagoon, which stretches from Volusia to Brevard counties.



Though some council members were intrigued by the method, they had a lot of questions including cost if they were to expand the project beyond the pilot.

Council also wants to investigate funding for a project of this scale. They all voted in favor to explore the project further, directing staff to work with the company to gather more information.