Volusia County holding junior lifeguard tryouts

article

Volusia County is seeking kids ages 9 to 15 for their Junior Lifeguard Program.

"From June 7 through the end of July, youths between 9 and 15 can enjoy beach activities while learning lifesaving techniques," Volusia County Beach Safety said.

The week-long camp will give kids access to professional lifeguards who will offer them a chance to learn about water safety and first-aid techniques. Junior lifeguards will also take part in daily team relays involving surfboard paddling, swimming, running and beach flags.

To qualify, junior lifeguards must be able to swim 100 yards within two minutes and 15 seconds, tread water for five minutes, and swim underwater 10-feet.

Candidates must take a physical skills test, which is being offered:

Saturday May 8

8 - 10 a.m., Four Townes Family YMCA, 280 Wolf Pack Run, Deltona

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Deland YMCA, 761 E. International Speedway Blvd.

Saturday May 15

8 – 10 a.m., Edgewater YMCA, 148 W. Turgot Ave.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ormond Beach YMCA, 500 Sterthaus Drive

Saturday May 22

8 - 10 a.m., Ormond YMCA

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Port Orange YMCA, 4701 City Center Parkway

Saturday May 29

8 – 10 a.m., Edgewater YMCA

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Port Orange YMCA

Saturday June 12

9 a.m. – noon, Ormond YMCA

If a child cannot attend either tryout, a limited number of slots are available for try-out at the ocean the Monday morning of camp. To reserve a Monday morning tryout, email jrlifeguard@volusia.org and include the desired camp date.

The cost for a one-week camp is $150.