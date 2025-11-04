Former Volusia County deputy arrested for defrauding banks, the sheriff's office says

The Brief A former Volusia County deputy is accused of defrauding several credit unions with bad checks. Douglas Meyer, 37, reportedly turned himself in on Nov. 2. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he intend to melt down Meyer's badge.



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office charged one of their own after a former Volusia County deputy allegedly engaged in a check kiting scheme, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

Former Volusia County deputy, Douglas Meyer, 37, was charged with organized scheme to defraud.

Meyer – who worked as a Volusia County deputy from 2020 to 2024, the sheriff's office said – is accused of going from one credit union to another, writing bad checks, and then trying to cash them.

Meyers allegedly showed up to one of the banks in uniform, telling staff to give him money.

Detectives told FOX 35 Meyers got $5,000 in this scheme, though he aimed for $50,000.

The sheriff's office said Meyer's credit union reported the fraud to the office in September, then an investigation was launched. The investigation led to Meyer's felony charge, and he turned himself in Nov. 2. The sheriff's office said Meyers was tipped off to the investigation, saying Meyers resigned from the department weeks before he was arrested.

A melted down badge

Now, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is determined that no one else wears Meyer's badge – in fact, he said the badge will be melted down.

"My goal is to make sure he's held accountable and never works in law enforcement again," Chitwood said in a Facebook post.

"You know exactly what you're doing. You know what you're doing, and you opted to violate the law," Chitwood told FOX 35.

What's next:

Volusia County plans to melt Meyer's badge during a new deputy training on Wednesday.