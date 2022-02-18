Volusia County firefighter’s home destroyed in fire

A long-time firefighter became a fire victim himself when flames ravaged through his Pierson home Thursday morning.

Dan Bauder said he watched his own home go up in flames from his driveway, after escaping with his dog. Nobody else was inside at the time.

Fellow firefighter Autumn Thurston responded to the fire.

"To actually be doing the same thing for one of my own was a little bit different, a different feeling for sure," she said.

As a 26-year veteran of the Volusia County Fire Department, Autumn said Dan is a friend to many, and even though the tragedy was looking out for others.

"And when I put my hand on his shoulder and said, ‘So sorry for you Dan.’ He actually asked me in return how are you," she said.

Now people are looking out for him, raising money through a GoFundMe page. Community leaders like Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Councilwoman Heather Post are helping spread the word.

"We just want to make sure he knows that we’re all there for him. The community’s coming together for him as well as the rest of the county," said Thurston.

