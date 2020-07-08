Volusia County distributing over 200,000 free face masks to residents on Thursday

article

Volusia County will distribute more than 200,000 face masks on Thursday to help protect residents from the coronavirus.

Volusia County Government will distribute 119,000 surgical face masks.

All residents can stop by the following locations and pick up two masks per person during normal operation hours:

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach

Pierson Town Hall, 106 S. Center St., Pierson

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach

Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand

In addition, Votran has received 100,000 face masks, which is being distributed to riders and residents. The masks are available on buses and at Votran’s Transfer Plaza at 207 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, and the Votran administrative office, 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona.

