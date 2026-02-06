Flagler County declares state of local emergency amid severe drought and wildfire risk

The Brief A state of local emergency was issued in Flagler County due to drought and the threat of wildfires. This comes after South Flagler County experienced a 170-acre fire. Other areas under the burn ban include Orange, Marion, and Alachua counties



Flagler County officials declared a state of local emergency as dry conditions continue to fuel the threat of wildfires in the region. A burn ban is now in effect, aimed at reducing the risk of fire-related incidents during this critical period.

The details of the burn ban

What we know:

Under the new regulations, residents and visitors are prohibited from several activities:

No campfires

No fire pits

No discarding cigarette butts on the ground

While these restrictions are in place, the county has noted that grills and other outdoor cooking equipment are still allowed. The burn ban is currently scheduled to last until Friday, February 13.

A history of recent fires

This declaration comes after South Flagler County experienced a 170-acre on Wednesday, Feb. 4 along Old Dixie Highway. By Thursday afternoon, the fire was 100% contained.

Central Florida’s worst drought since 2012

Meteorologists from the Fox 35 Storm Team report that Central Florida is experiencing its worst drought conditions in over a decade. Areas such as Gainesville, Ocala, and The Villages are currently in a state of extreme drought, while Orlando and surrounding areas remain significantly dry.

According to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard, the lack of substantial rainfall since the previous summer has led to these severe conditions.

"All that rain we got back in the summer has been evaporated, and we’re really starting to see those drought conditions settle in," Blanchard explained.

The drought is concerning for several reasons:

Severe Fire Season: Dry conditions can lead to a more intense wildfire season.

Sinkhole Risk: Lower groundwater levels can increase the likelihood of sinkholes.

Difficult Recovery: Significant recovery from such a drought often requires tropical storm-level moisture, which is not forecasted for the next few weeks.

Other Counties Affected

Flagler is not the only county taking action. Burn bans are also being implemented in Orange, Marion, and Alachua counties. Officials urge everyone to follow their local county guidelines to help prevent the situation from worsening.

For more updates on weather conditions and fire safety, stay tuned to your local news station.