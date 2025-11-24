Deputies: Armed with rifle, man sets fire in Deltona street

The Brief An armed man, who was setting a fire in the street, was taken into custody, Sunday. Officials said the man had a rifle, shotgun and taser. The man was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act.



A man was taken into protective custody after deputies responded to a standoff involving an armed man setting a fire in the street.

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a residential area on Patrol Avenue on Nov. 23, finding a man standing in the road setting items on fire, the sheriff's office reported.

The man was reportedly carrying a rifle and wearing an armored vest.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a standoff on Nov. 23. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Body Cam)

‘An hour of negotiations’

Volusia County deputies quickly established a perimeter and began speaking with the man – the sheriff's office did not release his name.

According to the sheriff's office, the man voiced frustrations and indicated that he might provoke a deputy-involved shooting.

The sheriff's office used a helicopter, drone and additional deputies from the surrounding area, and after an hour of negotiations – the sheriff's office said – the man appeared to surrender. He laid down his rifle and started removing his vest, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a standoff on Nov. 23. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Body Cam)

‘Protective custody under the Baker Act’

However, when the man began moving toward the receiving team, he became agitated and started moving back toward his guns, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy then shot two 40mm less-lethal rounds at the man, subduing him and allowing deputies to move and take him into custody.

Deputies confiscated the rifle, a shotgun and a taser that the man had thrown to the ground. Deputies also found two guns in the man's open trunk. A Risk Protection Order was completed regarding the weapons and ammunition, the sheriff's office said.

The man was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act – which allows people with mental illness in crisis situations to be held for 72 hours for examination.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"Thanks to the de-escalation training, less-lethal equipment and the efforts of all units who responded to this call, it was resolved without serious injury or worse," the sheriff's office said.