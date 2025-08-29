Heavy delays on eastbound I-4 in Volusia County after crash

The Brief A crash took place on Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 106 in the Volusia County area. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the crash happened when a vehicle rolled over into an embankment. The two right lanes are currently blocked, and traffic is backed up before Mile Marker 104.



Two lanes are currently blocked on eastbound Interstate 4 in the Volusia County area following a Friday morning crash.

What we know:

A crash took place on Friday morning on eastbound I-4 at Mile Marker 106, which is between Lake Monroe and Deltona in the Volusia County area.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the crash happened when a vehicle rolled over into an embankment.

Traffic is currently backed up before Mile Marker 104, near the exit for US-17 (also known as US-92) in Sanford. The two right lanes are currently blocked.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time. Emergency services and law enforcement are on their way to the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if there were any injuries or when the lanes will reopen.

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

Dig deeper:

This is roughly the same area where two crashes shut down the westbound lanes of I-4 on Thursday.

Those crashes happened at Mile Markers 104 and 106. One of those crashes involved an alleged stolen vehicle that crashed into a traffic pole at a high rate of speech, caught fire and split in half.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.