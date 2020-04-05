Visit Orlando, Orange County launch '#407Day' to support local restaurants

article

Visit Orlando and Orange County are teaming up for '#407Day,' a social campaign where they ask residents to show support for local restaurants and their employees.

They said that #407Day takes place on Tuesday, April 7, in which the numerical date for that day is 04/07.

Residents are reportedly encouraged to order takeout or delivery from a local restaurant. Visit Orlando posted a list of options on their website. Then, they say to post photos with the food, tagging the restaurant and hashtagging the post #407Day and #OrlandoToGo.

“Our restaurant community is a vital part of who we are as a region,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “We are all facing challenges because of COVID-19, but we must continue to support our local restaurants. I encourage our residents to order takeout or delivery. This gesture can make a difference in helping to lift up our neighbors through this crisis.”

MORE NEWS: Florida coronavirus cases now over 12,000; death toll jumps to 218, health officials say

“407 Day is a celebration of Orlando’s incredibly diverse collection of restaurants, and the dedicated people who work there, who need us right now,” said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Let’s come together as a community to order from our favorite local places as we encourage our families, friends and neighbors to sit down at Orlando’s virtual dinner table on social media tomorrow.”