Visit Orlando's Magic Dining returns: Dates, new restaurants, menus

The Brief Visit Orlando has announced details for the 2026 edition of its Magical Dining program. The lineup this year will include a record-breaking 188 restaurants across Central Florida. Magical Dining runs Aug. 14 through Sept. 30; prix-fixe menus are priced at $40 or $60 per person.



Visit Orlando's annual Magical Dining event returns next month with its largest lineup of restaurants and menus ever.

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What is Magical Dining?

The culinary tradition allows locals and visitors to try restaurants at an affordable price.

From Aug. 14 through Sep. 30, a select list of Central Florida restaurants will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu for $40 or $60 per person.

"When we tell Orlando's story, food is a very important ingredient to our storytelling," Visit Orlando president and CEO Casandra Matej said. "Over the years, Orlando's culinary scene has evolved into one of the most dynamic in the country, earning national and international recognition."

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Which restaurants are participating in Magical Dining?

This is Magical Dining's biggest year yet, with 188 restaurants to choose from. Visit Orlando added 38 new restaurants to the lineup, including a Michelin star restaurant and a private pickleball restaurant opening to the public exclusively for the program.

Among the new restaurants are Bar Helios at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse, Estefan Kitchen, Hamlin House, Salt & Ember, Voodoo Bayou and Yao's.

Find the full list of participating restaurants here.

A selection of dishes at a dining table at Yao's Restaurant. (Credit: Visit Orlando)

How does this impact our community and businesses?

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining helps support local businesses and even gives back to Central Florida nonprofits, raising nearly $3.3 million over the years.

This year, proceeds will go to OCA: Opportunity, Community, Ability; an organization that assists individuals with developmental disabilities.

Visit Orlando is also awarding $3,000 donations to one nonprofit in each of Orange County's six commissioned districts: Children's Safety Village of Central Florida, Next Step Orlando, Nathaniel's Hope. The Nurture Place, Victim Service Center and Daily Bread Distribution Center.

"I often say Visit Orlando's Magical Dining is a perfect recipe with three key ingredients. One, it supports our local restaurants. Two, diners enjoy an exceptional meal at a great value and third, it gives back to our community," Matej said.