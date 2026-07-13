Tiny home community planned in Volusia County to help families in crisis

The Brief Volusia County plans to build a tiny home community using recycled shipping containers to help families facing financial hardship. The transitional housing will offer affordable rent, allowing residents to stay for up to two years while rebuilding their finances. The first 10 units are expected to open early next year, with expansion planned if the program succeeds.



A new tiny home community made from recycled shipping containers is planned in Volusia County as part of an effort to provide affordable transitional housing for families experiencing financial hardship.

The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia said the project, which has been in development for about four years, is designed to offer more than temporary shelter by providing residents with safety, stability and privacy while they work toward permanent housing.

Local perspective:

The development will initially include 10 tiny homes capable of housing up to two families and as many as 16 individuals. The homes, built from recycled shipping containers, will include roofs and patios and are designed to withstand Florida's severe weather.

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"We see ourselves as a safety net for those individuals facing financial crisis," said Savannah Jane-Griffin, of the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia.

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Residents will be able to stay in the transitional housing program for up to two years while paying about 30% of their monthly income in rent, allowing them to save money as they regain financial stability.

Organizers said the cost will be well below the area's fair-market rent for a one-bedroom apartment, which is about $1,200 per month.

What's next:

The project is expected to welcome its first residents early next year. If the pilot program is successful, organizers hope to expand the concept to additional locations.