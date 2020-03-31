Virtually visit the theme parks, ride attractions, and more through this online Orlando tour

Missing those Florida attractions? Whether you had a trip planned to visit Orlando or you're a local who misses the thrill, here is how you can virtually enjoy several of the area's top attractions.

The Orlando virtual tour was provided to us by Visit Orlando, who compiled over 20 virtual experiences, including rides, 360-degree views, live broadcasts, special films, and more.

“We recognize that now, more than ever, we all want to escape from reality, even if it’s just for a moment,” said George Aguel, President & CEO of Visit Orlando. “Whether you like floating down a lazy river in one of our resort pools or immersing yourself into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, we hope these experiences provide a much-needed break from everyday life.”

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Florida jump over 6,000, death toll now at 77, health officials say

Below is a list of some highlights from Visit Orlando's tour and how you can access them from home.

(Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Advertisement

The Disney Parks YouTube page includes sneak peeks into new rides, like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, virtual viewing of parades, live broadcasts, behind-the-scenes tours, and more

FOX 35 News has selected a few of our favorites.

More can be found on the Disney Parks Youtube channel.

Disney also has a free online program for those interested in interactive activities and lessons about theme park design and engineering.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Like with Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort also offers thrills on their YouTube channel, including 360-degree ride videos, livestreams around the parks, inside looks into CityWalk's restaurants, and more.

FOX 35 News has selected a few of our favorites.

More can be found on the Universal Orlando Resort YouTube channel.

Visit Orlando also has a virtual experience where you can navigate through the parks, including areas like Diagon Alley.

SEAWORLD AND AQUATICA ORLANDO

Visit Orlando also has a virtual experience where you can see the "SeaWorld Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin" exhibit.

In addition, you can virtually go through Roa's Rapid's at Aquatica Orlando on the Visit Orlando website.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA RESORT

You can virtually walk through LegoLand Florida and its attractions on the Visit Orlando website as well.

Lake Eola Park. (FOX 35 Orlando)

LAKE EOLA

Sit back and relax with a beautiful view of Lake Eola provided by Visit Orlando.

GATORLAND

Every morning, Gatorland holds a 10 a.m. Facebook live showcasing animals and adventures. For example, episode 13 is below.

Their YouTube channel also shares live-action encounters with animals as well. Below are a few of FOX 35 News' favorites.

(Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

Kennedy Space Center has an array of videos on its Facebook page, including stories from astronauts, launch videos, and more.

FOX 35 News has selected a few favorites.

More videos can be found on the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Facebook page.

ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER

Educational IMAX films that are typically shown at the Orlando Science Center are available for streaming online.

For example, you can enjoy films like Ancient Caves, Apollo 11, National Parks Adventure, and more on the Mac Gillivray website.

For more virtual experiences of Orlando attractions, head over to the Visit Orlando website.