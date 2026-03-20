Captured on camera was a group of spring breakers violently beating a man on the streets of a popular Florida tourist destination, reports say.

Video captured by The New York Post shows the moment a group of college students began pummeling a man around 3 a.m. outside Dicey Riley’s Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, FOX Digital reported.

Roughly half a dozen spring breakers could be seen kicking the unidentified man to the ground. Once he was on the pavement, the mob continued to pummel him with punches as several witnesses looked on.

The man is later seen lying motionless on the street as bystanders and police attempt to wake him.

PARTY CHAOS CAUGHT ON CAMERA AS POLICE PUSH NEW TACTIC TO SCARE SPRING BREAKERS

He was later treated by first responders, according to the Post.

While the cause of the violence remains unknown, additional video obtained by the outlet shows several unidentified individuals antagonizing police officers in the city’s crowded downtown area.

At one point, a man wearing a white T-shirt and black baseball cap can be seen trying to intervene as a police officer attempts to break up a fight.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES MOCK ROWDY SPRING BREAKERS WITH NCAA-STYLE SCOREBOARD AS ARRESTS SURGE

"Next time you throw a punch, you’re going in cuffs," the officer warned.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The incident comes as authorities throughout the Sunshine State are cracking down on spring break shenanigans as college students descend on beaches up and down the coast.

Happening in Dayton Beach: Over 100 arrests

An unauthorized "takeover" of Daytona Beach led to 133 arrests at Daytona and New Smyrna beaches last weekend. Starting March 20, the Volusia County Sheriff's office instilled a curfew – starting at 8 p.m. – to include stricter penalties for breaking traffic rules. Beach-goers say the extra deputy presence hasn't gone unnoticed.

During last weekend, four shootings occurred at four locations across the city.

Police said none of the shootings are believed to be connected to videos showing massive crowds of people running across Daytona Beach over the weekend.

However, the shootings come as thousands of people flock to Florida for their annual Spring Break trips.

In a press conference, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, "We're going to be the first county – and my attorneys are working on it now – we are coming after you financially. And if I could come after you criminally, I would. So, don't sit behind a keyboard in Georgia or Orlando or wherever and think you're going to do these truck events and these takeover events because it's not going to happen. There is a way to do business. Get permits and do things the right way."

Since then, Sheriff Chitwood declared a special event zone across Daytona Beach, which doubles fines and citations, allows deputies to impound vehicles for up to 72 hours, and to issue occupant limits on the beach.

A ‘violent’ weekend

A store employee – who works not far from where the chaos broke out last weekend – described the events as "a lot of violence, fighting, theft, trash."

"This parking lot was trash when I came in. It's never that bad," she said.

When is the curfew?

The curfew will be in effect from Friday, March 20, to Friday, March 27, 2026. It prevents kids 17 and younger from being unsupervised between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. within the "special event zone" designated at Daytona Beach.

It does not apply to those traveling to and from work, officials said.

"We’re focusing in that core area with the kids that are out there under-age drinking, smoking weed, all that stuff, so that we have tools to be able to get them off the street," Daytona Beach Chief Jakari Young said.

Young said police were aware of last Saturday’s takeover before it happened but said officers were overwhelmed.

Daytona Beach Police plan to have 120 officers patrolling the area Friday night, and 180 on Saturday, March 20, FOX 35's Baileigh Bockover reported.